National Lottery reveals shop where €2.9m winning ticket was sold

Lotto players in Limerick are being urged to check their tickets following last night’s €2,951,364 jackpot win.

It has emerged that the winning ticket was sold in Coughlan’s Gala store on Quinlan Street in Limerick city.

Store owner Sean Coughlan said this was the first time the shop has sold a winning jackpot ticket since it opened 15 years ago.

He said: "I was so excited that I didn’t sleep a wink last night. You would think it was I who had won.

"This is a fantastic boost for the shop and the city. We are thrilled."

The winning Lotto numbers were: 01, 04, 05, 06, 18, 47 and the Bonus 35

Mr Coughlan added: "Speculation is rife as to who the owner of the winning ticket might be. We have a lot of offices on our street so maybe it’s a work syndicate.

"With holidays it has been a quiet few months for us so this is the perfect way to start off the autumn season."

A National Lottery spokesperson said that more than €50m has been paid out so far this year in Lotto jackpots.

They said: "We are advising players to check their tickets. And if somebody discovers the amazing news that they are the lucky ticketholder they should sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444."

Meanwhile, time is running out for the Co. Kerry winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday, June 17.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store on Railway Road in Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

The claim deadline for the winner of this prize is Friday, September 15.