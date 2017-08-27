National Lottery reveals shop that sold the €9.4m winning ticket

The National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket in yesterday's draw worth €9.4m was sold in a shop in Dublin city centre.

The Spar store on Talbot Street sold the ticket to one lucky Quick Pick player, who is yet to come forward and claim the prize.

Meanwhile, there was also one winner of the Match 5+Bonus prize of €219,204 last night.

The winning Quick Pick was sold at the SuperValu store on New Road in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Staff outside the Spar shop on Talbot Street in Dublin which sold the Lotto ticket that won last night's €9,485,078 prize.

