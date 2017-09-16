National Lottery reveal where last night's €500k winning EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold

There is a hotter ticket in Dublin now than any for tomorrow's All-Ireland Football final after last night's €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win in the capital.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Spar store on Tonlegee Road in Coolock, Dublin 15.

This is the 20th EuroMillions Plus win in Ireland so far this year.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 09, 13, 37, 42, 48

The manager of the Spar store in Coolock, Mary Glennon, was overjoyed to hear of the news of the win.

She said: "We just can’t believe it. My phone was absolutely hopping last night and I didn’t answer it.

"Little did I know it was my local National Lottery rep to tell me that we sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth half a million euro.

"When we finally got the news this morning, there were wild celebrations with all of the staff in the store who are genuinely thrilled for our customers.

"There is a great buzz in the area with the All-Ireland final tomorrow but now we have something even bigger to celebrate ahead of the big match."

Mary went on to wish the winner the very best with their jackpot.

She said: "Coolock is an incredible community and I know for sure that the €500,000 will make a huge difference to the lives of the lucky winners."