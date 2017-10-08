National Lottery denies claims that ball with two different numbers was used in Lotto Plus 1 draw

The National Lottery has today moved to reassure customers about the integrity of its draw.

A statement has been issued after some people claimed to have seen a ball displaying both the number 33 and 38 during last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

“A brief reflection of light during filming caused an illusion and some players to think there were two numbers on ball 38,” a Lotto statement read.

“This was not the case. The weight and size of all Lotto balls, and the numbers, are strictly checked in advance of each draw.

“This process, as well as the draw itself, is independently observed by our auditors KPMG.”

You can see for yourself how the confusion arose by looking back at the draw from 2:03 onwards on the RTÉ Player.

