National Library annouches major Seamus Heaney exhibition

The National Library has announced details of a major Seamus Heaney exhibition.

It will be housed in the new Bank Of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre at College Green in Dublin city centre and will open to the public next summer.

It will feature Heaney's original manuscripts as well as letters, unpublished works, diary entries, photographs, note books and multi-media recordings.

The National Library says that when the Nobel Laureate left his archive to them, they knew they wanted to do something to open it up to the world.