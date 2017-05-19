National Association of General Practitioners: Not enough GPs to deal with demand

There are currently not enough GPs in this country to deal with the demand they are being faced with.

That is according to the National Association of General Practitioners which is holding its AGM this weekend, with calls to scrap FEMPI top of the agenda.

According to the Union, the profession is now unviable in Ireland because of Financial Emergency Measures in the Publics Interest cuts in general practice.

Dr Emmet Kerin, President of NAGP, says the introduction of free GP care for under 6s and over 70s also had a negative effect.

"We have to do this while there's capacity, while there's enough GP's.

"We're gone the other way, it's compounded by fencing and we don't have enough doctor's to provide the service," he said.