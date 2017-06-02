N22 road closed after three-car crash in Cork
Gardaí in Cork are dealing with multi vehicle collision.
It is understood three cars are involved in the accident that happened on N22 Cork/Killarney road at Ovens this morning.
The road remains closed as emergency services deal with the incident.
CORK: The N22 Cork/Killarney Rd is closed at Ovens following a multi-vehicle collision. Use an alternative route. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 2, 2017
