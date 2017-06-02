N22 road closed after three-car crash in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are dealing with multi vehicle collision.

It is understood three cars are involved in the accident that happened on N22 Cork/Killarney road at Ovens this morning.

The road remains closed as emergency services deal with the incident.
