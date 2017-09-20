MyTaxi drivers allowed to charge €2 booking fee from Thursday

MyTaxi drivers will be allowed to charge a €2 booking fee from tomorrow (Thursday).

The company says it is making the change "to align with taxi industry standards".

According to National Transport Authority fare rules, a booking fee 'may be applied' when a taxi is booked through any means other than hailing on the street or at a taxi rank.

The NTA recently announced it has approved a general increase to taxi fares from February 1st 2018.