MyTaxi drivers allowed to charge €2 booking fee from Thursday
20/09/2017 - 17:30:03
MyTaxi drivers will be allowed to charge a €2 booking fee from tomorrow (Thursday).
The company says it is making the change "to align with taxi industry standards".
According to National Transport Authority fare rules, a booking fee 'may be applied' when a taxi is booked through any means other than hailing on the street or at a taxi rank.
The NTA recently announced it has approved a general increase to taxi fares from February 1st 2018.
