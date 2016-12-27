Mystery surrounds head injuries to man found in Waterford house
An investigation is underway after a young man was found unconscious in a house in Waterford on Christmas Day.
The man in his late 20s, and believed to be from Eastern Europe, suffered serious head injuries.
He was treated at the scene on Francis Street before being removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Gardaí have yet to establish if the man suffered his injuries from a fall or in an assault.
