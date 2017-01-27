Mystery deepens as €88m Euromillions winner lays low in Dublin

The mystery over the identity of Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winners has deepened after it emerged yesterday that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin, writes Noel Baker.

In a statement, the National Lottery said: “The lucky ticket holders have made contact with the National Lottery following their win to make arrangements to collect their prize money.”

The news also appeared to debunk rumours that the €88m winners were a syndicate based at a pharmaceutical facility in Little Island on the outskirts of Cork, despite intense speculation locally that the winning ticket for last Tuesday’s draw had been purchased in Fitzpatrick’s shop and bakery in nearby Glounthaune.

The wind and rain gusting around the nearby River Lee had dulled the obvious buzz of the previous day in the village, and last night’s confirmation that the ticket was sold in the capital sealed the deal.

Earlier, the manager at Fitzpatrick’s, Kerri O’Neill said: “If it’s not us, and it’s someone else, I would be delighted they would get the exposure we have got over the last few days.”

What should the winner do with it? Pat Houlihan of Davy Private Clients in Cork, which has previously worked with lottery winners, said: “

Our experience is that this money gets used with this winner’s lifetime. The reality is most people use the money and enjoy it.”

That’s best achieved, he said, by sitting on the money for a time while you take stock, then using it to pay off mortgages and loans and for travel, then by looking to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and property, and only then indulging in your passion, whether it’s ploughing money into sports clubs or handing it over to charities.

This article appeared first in the Irish Examiner.