Muslim students invite public to Ramadan event in Dublin

Irish Muslim students are encouraging people of all faiths to come together this weekend.

'Under One Tent' is a community project hoping to achieve social unity.

The group is inviting everyone to join them for the break of Ramadan at St Patrick's Park in Dublin.

Head of communications Hajar Akl explains what the month of fasting is about.

"Ramadan itself is a holy month where we try to focus on developing ourself and improving ourself in all aspects of our lives. You try to become kinder, try to give back more," she said.

"It's a significant month because everyone comes together and there's more focus on improving yourself as a person."