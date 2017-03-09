Murder probe launched after man's body discovered in Armagh

Three people have been arrested after a man's body was found in Co Armagh.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the 29-year-old victim at a house in the Manor Drive area of Lurgan on Thursday afternoon.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 30s, have been detained.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot said: "Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.50pm this afternoon and the body of the man was discovered inside a house. A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death."

Upper Bann Assembly member Carla Lockhart said: "I express my sympathy to the family involved in this very tragic incident. To have a young life cut short in such circumstances is shocking and a cause of concern to the wider community of Lurgan.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family, who received the news this afternoon."

The DUP representative added: "I understand the PSNI has now launched a murder investigation and I would urge anyone with any more details to help in assisting the police with their investigation.

"I will continue to liaise with the police and the subsequent out-workings of their investigation."