Murder investigation launched following woman's death in Waterford

A murder investigation is underway in Waterford after the discover of a body in the city on Friday.

The victim has been named as 31-year-old Samantha Walsh.

Gardaí discovered the body at an apartment at Thomas Court on Thomas Street in Waterford city at around 3pm on Friday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Curtis, at University Hospital Waterford yesterday and as a result of the findings Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation.

They are trying to track Samantha's last known movements and are talking to neighbours and reviewing CCTV footage.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford garda station and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.