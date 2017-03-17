Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed yesterday.

They are continuing to question a man in connection with the incident in Dublin.

A man in his 40s died following the attack at a house on Harmonstown Road in Artane at around 7.40pm.

Another man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at Clontarf Garda Station.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.
