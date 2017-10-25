Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Dublin
A woman has been found dead in Dublin's north inner city.
Her body was discovered last night at the Dorset Square apartments on Gardiner Street.
Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the body.
The scene has been sealed off for a forensic examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
Residents of the apartment block told reporters they did not hear a disturbance and were shocked to learn of the death this morning.
