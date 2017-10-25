Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Dublin

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman has died in Dublin's north inner city.

Gardaí in Mountjoy received a call at approximately 11.30pm of an incident at Dorset Square Apartments.

When they arrived they discovered a 37-year-old female and 35-year-old male with serious injuries.

Both persons were treated at scene by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The male was taken to the Mater hospital and his injuries are described as serious.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene and her body remains at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for a Forensic examination by the Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.