Murder investigation launched after man found dead on Dublin's North Circular Road

Gardaí in Dublin have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man at a house in the city on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found with gunshot wounds at a house on the North Circular Road at around 8.30pm.

At the scene of tonight's firearms incident on the North Circular Road pic.twitter.com/Hj80O8TAGW — Eavan Murray (@EavanMurray) February 19, 2017

Gardaí initially thought the mans injuries were self inflicted, but no weapon was found at the scene.

A man and a woman in their mid 30s are being questioned in connection with his death.

Superintendent Ann Markey is appealing for witnesses.

"There are a number of resident within the locality here and people who pass by here every day, and we'd really ask them for their cooperation if they have seen anything suspicious between the hours of 8pm on the 19th, which was Sunday night, and 6am on Monday morning."