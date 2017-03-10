Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Lurgan

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was discovered yesterday.

29-year-old Paul Gerard Curran was found dead at a house in Manor Drive in Lurgan at around 2.50pm.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot said: "Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.50pm this afternoon and the body of the man was discovered inside a house.

“A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death."

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 30s, remain in police custody in connection with the investigation.

A man who lived near the victim said people in the area are stunned.

“For this quiet area to have this shock, now everybody is going to be locking their houses and heading away for months before they get over this. It is terrible for the community.”