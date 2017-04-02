Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Belfast assault

Update 5pm: Police in the North have launched a murder inquiry following an assault in Belfast city centre overnight.

A 31-year-old man - who has been named as Paul McCready - was taken to hospital following the incident in Donegall Street but died this morning.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The PSNI say a large number of people were in the area at the time and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

