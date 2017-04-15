Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Gardaí in Dublin have launched a murder inquiry after a 32-year-old father of two was involved in a hit and run on Thursday night, writes Joe Leogue.

Stephen Lynch died when he was hit by a car at Brookview Close, Tallaght at about 7pm on Thursday, and gardaí believe he was deliberately targeted.

It is believed Mr Lynch became involved in an altercation with a number of men who were in a silver Ford Focus, which was then driven at him.

The driver of the car left the scene on foot. Mr Lynch died at the scene.

It is believed that some of those involved in the incident may have fled the scene in a red Volkswagen Polo which was later found abandoned in Crumlin.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, gardaí said Mr Lynch was not involved in any criminal activity.

“Mr Lynch was on the road and there was a collision or an impact with a vehicle, and it was as a result of the impact that he died, said Superintendent Peter Duff, from Tallaght Garda Station.

“The circumstances surrounding that are what we’re investigating at the moment,” he said.

“If anyone saw any altercation, we’re appealing to them to come forward to us. We are appealing for anyone who was in the Brookview area between 6.30pm and 8pm to contact us at Tallaght Garda Station.

“We are also appealing for anyone who saw the movements of a silver Ford Focus hatchback, registration 10 WW 1812, or a red-wine coloured Volkswagen Polo which is 01 D 9539. We’re appealing to anyone who saw those cars in the Tallaght or the Crumlin area to contact us,” said Supt Duff.

“The silver Ford Focus remained here at the scene, but the Red Volkswagen Polo was found abandoned in the Crumlin area, so anyone who was between here and the general Crumlin area who may have seen the car last night, may have passed the car, contact us please,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.