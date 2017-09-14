Murder charge struck out for Dublin man

A Dublin man has had a murder charge against him struck out.

Jason Keating was told he was “free to go” after originally facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan.

Kirwan, 62, who was a friend of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead outside his home in Clondalkin in West Dublin a few days before Christmas last year.

Keating, 26, with an address at Lower Main Street, Rush in Dublin was charged with his murder earlier this year and had been sent before the non-jury Special Criminal Court to face trial.

He appeared before that court today and a State solicitor applied to have the murder charge struck out.

Mr Keating’s barrister told the three judges he understood there was some difficulty with the certificate and charge sheet which were initially before the district court.

He said he understood it was the intention of the State to restart proceedings against his client.

The charge was stuck out and Judge Tony Hunt told Jason Keating he was “free to go”.