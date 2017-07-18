Murder accused was suffering from three mental disorders, psychiatrist tells court

A forensic psychiatrist believes a murder accused was suffering from three mental disorders when he beat two elderly brothers to death in Mayo.

Alan Cawley from Four Winds in Corrimbla, Ballina admits killing the bachelors in July 2013, but has raised the defence of diminished responsibility.

During a two-hour meeting with Dr Pawan Rajpal while he was in custody awaiting trial, Alan Cawley told the UK-based psychiatrist that he had been released from prison four days before he killed Jack and Tom Blaine in July 2013 in the home they shared in Castlebar.

He said he went into the house with Jack and claimed the 76-year-old kept rubbing his private parts. He said he told him not to and got angry when he persisted.

He said he hit him with a shovel.

He said it felt like he was having an out of body experience and he kept hitting him and poured hot water on his genitals in an effort to rid him of the evil in his body.

Dr Rajpal concluded Mr Cawley was suffering from three mental disorders that would have impaired his ability to control his impulses.

He said they would fulfil the criteria for the defence of diminished responsibility which can reduce a murder charge to one of manslaughter.