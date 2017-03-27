Murder accused denies he told former partner he would 'get her'

A murder accused denied he told his former partner that he would "get her" during a phone call just hours before she died, his trial has heard.

Videos of Vesel Jahiri's third and fourth garda interviews were shown to a Central Criminal Court jury today in the fifth week of the 35-year-old's trial.

Mr Jahiri, originally from Kosovo but of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Anna Finnegan (aged 25) at Allendale Glen, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on September 21, 2012.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Karl Finnegan, causing him harm, at the same place on the same date.

Mr Jahiri has dismissed his legal team and is now representing himself at the trial.

Vesel Jahiri

Today, prosecution counsel Mr Patrick Marrinan SC played the third and fourth videos of interview, recorded in Blanchardstown Garda station on September 23.

Mr Jahiri denied to gardaí that he told Anna on a phone call that he would "get her" if he did not have their children by 6pm on September 21.

The accused also denied to gardaí that he threatened to harm member's of Anna's family on this phone call.

"I just said don’t listen to them and what they were saying because they had been threatening to kill me all the time and I have the text messages," he said.

The deceased's friend Janice O'Neill previously gave evidence in the trial that Anna Finnegan made a phone call to Mr Jahiri on September 21. Ms O'Neill said Anna put her phone on loudspeaker so Ms O'Neill could hear the conversation.

Ms O'Neill said: "He (Vesel Jahiri) was screaming saying he wanted to see the kids. She (Anna) said he couldn't see them. He said: 'I know where you f**king are, I'll come and kill yous [sic]'."

Ms O'Neill said Ms Finnegan was "really shaken up" and crying after the phone call.

Opening the prosecution case to a jury five weeks ago, Mr Marrinan said that Mr Jahiri and Anna Finnegan were in a relationship for about 10 years and had two children together.

However, their relationship “turned sour” prior to September 2012 and they ended up separating.

It is alleged that Mr Jahiri stabbed Ms Finnegan to death after he “battered” down her front door and attacked her and her brother.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of nine men and two women.