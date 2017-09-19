Mum says autistic son now homeless in hospital, calls on HSE to provide solution

A Dublin woman has said her autistic son is now homeless in hospital because the HSE have not housed him in residential care, writes Ciara Phelan.

Adrienne Murphy has said the HSE offered to move her and her other son, who is also a minor into a B&B while care workers move into her own home to care for 14-year-old, Caoimh.

But Adrienne has said her home is not a safe place for Caoimh who suffers "violent and psychotic" outbursts.

Adrienne Murphy holds up a picture of her son showing the injuries sustained during one of his violent outbursts.

He is currently in Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Tonight, in a statement provided to RTÉ's Prime Time, Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath has said his Department have been in contact with the HSE and Caoimh will undergo a psychological assessment in the coming days.

Last week, Adrienne posted an emotional video on Facebook calling on the HSE to help her son. The video now has more than 100,000 views.

In the video, she reveals how she has phoned 999 seven times in two years and said her son has been removed from her home by handcuffs and sedated in hospital.

"He beats his head off walls to the point where he draws blood and bruises himself," she said in the emotional appeal on Facebook.

Caoimh Connolly pictured at Crumlin hospital, where he was admitted last week.

"Caoimh, as well as being severely disabled, is doubly incontinent at night. He can’t even wash his own hands, he’s very tall and extremely strong.

"Because he is doubly incontinent, which includes having bowel movements twice a night, he has a commode but can’t use it independently.

"Six out of seven nights I open Caoimh’s door to find him covered in his own excrement."

Adrienne who conducted her own research, found a vacant residential service that is suitable for her son but the HSE have yet to move him to the premises.

"I can’t do this anymore or for one more day, I’ve begged the HSE," she said.

"I’m asking that Caoimh be taken immediately to somewhere that he can be safe and I want him to be safe. I feel totally abandoned.”

Adrienne has said she now suffers from PTSD but remains "strong" and will never stop fighting for her son until he gets the care that he needs.