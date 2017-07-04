Mum left injured on side of road for hour after crash: 'Possibility that this could have been prevented'

The death of a woman after a car crash in Donegal could have been prevented if an ambulance had arrived earlier, according to her family.

70-year-old Maura Porter was left waiting with critical injuries on the side of the road for an hour in 2013.

She died in Altnagelvin hospital, Derry, several hours later and her family claim medical help sooner could have saved her life.

HSE figures published in today's Irish Independent show that up to six counties still only have one ambulance on duty at certain times.

Maura's daughter Davina says delays cost lives.

"I find it very, very difficult that there's a possibility that this could have been prevented.

"We will never know if she got there in time would she still be with us in any condition, even if she had a horrific injury I would still have liked to have her but she wasn't given the opportunity," she said.