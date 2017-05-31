MS Ireland: Number of specialist nurses 'needs to be doubled'

Campaigners are marking World MS Day with a call for a big improvement in treatment services.

MS Ireland says the number of specialist nurses trained to treat sufferers needs to be doubled.

It estimates our population needs nine community centres providing rehabilitation and care, but currently there are only three.

Ava Battles is chief executive of MS Ireland: "Today we're specifically calling on the Government to implement a number of items to improve the quality of life for people with MS, for example, people can have long waiting lists before they get to see a neurologist, there are parts of the country where there are no specialist MS nurses," she said.