Mountjoy Prison in lockdown after inmate climbs onto roof

Management have dealt with an incident at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin after a prisoner gained access to the roof.

It is understood the incident started just after 11am this morning when the inmate climbed a wall in the D division of the jail to get onto the roof.

A prison service spokesman said negotiators talked with the prisoner with a view to getting him down safely.

He has since been talked down off the roof, but the prison is currently not admitting non-staff into the building.

In the meantime, other prisoners have been locked in their cells.

File photo of Mountjoy Prison.

A prison source: "This is a dangerous situation. Those walls are quite high and it would appear he went up there to collect contraband.

"The negotiators are trying to reason with him.

"This is understandably causing some anger as a number of visits have been cancelled."