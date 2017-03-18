Mountain Rescue search operation underway in Galway

Galway Mountain Rescue Team are responding to a report of a male hillwalker who has been missing overnight while walking on the northern end of the Maamturk Mountains close to Leenane in Galway.

They report that the experienced hillwalker was walking alone and last made contact with a family member at approximately 4:30pm on Friday from a location known locally as the “Col of Despondency”.

Call out. Team responding to report of missing walker in Leenane area. More to follow. #Galway #Mountainrescue #volunteers — Galway MRT (@GalwayMRT) March 18, 2017

Visibility is currently poor with low cloud making conditions unsuitable for helicopter operations.

The team are being supported in their search by Gardai from Clifden and local landowners.