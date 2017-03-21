Motorists warned to watch out for black ice

Motorists are being warned to watch out for black ice this morning, as a national snow and ice warning continues.

The Met Eireann warning runs until midday, with the western part of the country worst affected.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says drivers need to be aware of dangerous road conditions, especially in rural areas.

“Black ice is a particular problem on back roads in rural areas - on sheltered areas of the road where overhanging trees or high walls cause sheltered spots to form black ice.”