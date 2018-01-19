Motorists urged to take extra care after overnight freeze

Sub-zero temperatures have brought more snow and ice to parts of the country overnight.

A Status Yellow warning remains in place until midday.

Scattered snow showers and ice could lead to slippery paths and roads with motorists advised to take extra care.

This morning will be cold and frosty with wintry showers leading to ice on untreated surfaces.
