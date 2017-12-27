Motorists urged to drive with care ahead of snow and ice weather warning affecting 20 counties

Update 8.30pm: Motorists are being asked to look out for patchy accumulations of snow over the next few days.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert with up to 3cm of snow expected to fall between 7am tomorrow and 6am on Friday morning, especially on high ground.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

"If you're sitting here tonight and you know that tomorrow morning you're going to the in laws or the friends just allow yourself extra journey time so that you're not panicking behind the wheel.

"Admittedly at this time of year we tend to have less traffic out and about but just give your self some extra leeway on any journey you're planning on making."

Still frosty and icy on many routes in the northern half of the country, as well as parts of Kerry. Slow down & take care. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 27, 2017

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for 20 counties.

The warning comes into effect at 7am tomorrow morning and will first affect parts of Munster from 7am until 4pm and will then spread and affect counties in Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

As well as all of Connacht, these are the counties affected: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Patchy accumulations of up to 3cm of snow are due, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels also.

However, the snow is not set to last - rain will follow, clearing any snow away.

It will be cold and breezy today, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 3C to 6C are expected.

There will be a widespread sharp or severe frost and icy patches tonight. Fog will develop and will become dense overnight in parts of Leinster, Connacht and Ulster. Temperatures will drop as low as -3C.

- Digital Desk