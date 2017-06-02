Motorists urged to drive carefully over Bank Holiday weekend

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully this June Bank Holiday weekend.

AA Roadwatch is warning that in addition to the usual bank holiday traffic, there will be tourists on the roads as well.

Many people will be driving on routes they are unfamiliar with so we are being advised to leave extra time for our journeys.

AA Roadwatch's Lauren Beehan has this advice: "Well we expect traffic volumes to pick up earlier than usual in the cities as people leave work early for the Bank Holiday.

"It's likeliest to be busiest around 1pm and 6pm, as well as the commuter routes in the cities you can expect delays in places like Naas, Adare and Carrick on Shannon," she said.