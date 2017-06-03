Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Dublin collision
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Dublin.
The man was injured when his bike was in collision with a car yesterdayat 4.40pm on Crumlin Road in south Dublin.
The motorcyclist, who is in his 30s, was taken to St James' Hospital.
The driver of the car, a woman, was uninjured.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sundrive Road garda station at 01 6666608, the confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.
