Motorcyclist killed in Glanmire accident, reports

Reports are emerging that a motorcyclist has been fatally injured following an accident in Glanmire, Co Cork.

The incident happened at Lackenroe and the road has been closed off for an examination since around 6pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A motorcyclist has reportedly been killed in an accident involving a car on the Brooklodge to Knockraha rd in Glanmire. Diversions in place — Ciara Revins (@CiaraRevins) August 9, 2017

CORK: Gardaí are dealing with 2 crashes in Glanmire: one at Barnavara Hill & one on the Knockraha Rd at Brooklodge. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 9, 2017

More as we get it ...