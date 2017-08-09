Motorcyclist killed in Glanmire accident, reports

Back to Road deaths Ireland Home

Reports are emerging that a motorcyclist has been fatally injured following an accident in Glanmire, Co Cork.

The incident happened at Lackenroe and the road has been closed off for an examination since around 6pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

More as we get it ... 
KEYWORDS: Glanmire, Road deaths

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland