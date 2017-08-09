Motorcyclist dies in Glanmire accident; Gardai appeal for witnesses

Update 10pm: Gardai are investigating a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Lackenroe Glanmire this evening at approximately 6pm which as left one man dead.

The male, in his 20s, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A motorcyclist has reportedly been killed in an accident involving a car on the Brooklodge to Knockraha rd in Glanmire. Diversions in place — Ciara Revins (@CiaraRevins) August 9, 2017

CORK: Gardaí are dealing with 2 crashes in Glanmire: one at Barnavara Hill & one on the Knockraha Rd at Brooklodge. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 9, 2017

