Motorcyclist dies in Galway road accident

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Galway.

Gardaí say the man, aged in his 40s, lost control of his motorbike on the Monivea to Athenry road at about 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

