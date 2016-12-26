Motorcyclist dies in Dublin on Christmas morning

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a motorcyclist in Dublin in the early hours of Christmas morning .

It is believed the man in his 20s hit a metal railing on a traffic island at the junction of Crumlin Road and Sundrive Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the Dublin City morgue.

A post mortem is due to take place and gardaí are asking anyone who my have witnessed what happpened to come forward.