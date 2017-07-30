Motorcyclist dies in Dublin crash
A motorcyclist has been killed and a pillion passenger seriously injured following a crash at 2.20am this morning.
The single vehicle crash happened on the Old Cabra Road, Dublin 7.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital.
The roadway at the scene has re-opened following an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardai are also appealing for witnesses after two men died in separate motorbike crashes in Limerick last night.
A man in his twenties suffered serious injuries when his motorbike left the road at O'Malley Park. At around the same time a man in his 50s was seriously injured when his motorbike hit a roundabout at Quinn's Cross.
Anyone with information about either indident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
