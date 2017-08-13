Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Roscommon

A man has died in a road accident in Athlone, Co Roscommon.

The man in his 40s suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was in a collision with a car at Summerhill in Athlone at around 1pm today.

He was treated at the scene by the emergency services and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and traffic is being diverted.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clonark Garda Station 090 6437 102, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.