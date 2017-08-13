Motorcyclist dies after collision with Land Rover towing a caravan in Newry

A 66-year-old motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Newry.

The man was the driver of a motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery, which was towing a caravan, on the Warrenpoint Road at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

The Warrenpoint Road from the junction of William Street and Kilmorey Street to the Greenbank roundabout was closed by police.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 664 of 13/08/17.