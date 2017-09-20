Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Co. Wicklow

A motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Wicklow.

It happened when a 49-year-old man collided with a car on his motor cycle on the N81 near Blessington at around 8.40pm last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene along with members of the Blessington and Naas Fire Services.

The body of the man was later removed to Naas Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The N81 at Tinode on the Dublin side of Blessington is currently closed to traffic in both directions and local diversions are in place while Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.