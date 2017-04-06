Mother whose son died in drink driving crash cannot understand those defending drinking and driving

A mother whose son died in a car crash involving a drunk driver, says she can not understand how anyone can defend drinking and driving.

Christina Donnelly, who lobbied to change the bail laws for drink drivers - says she is deeply concerned over recent lobbying against the Transport Minister's plan to ban first time offenders.

Kerry TD, Danny Healy Rae and a number of other deputies have disputed the minister's facts.

Christina Donnelly

But Christina says rural isolation is no reason to drink and and get behind the wheel of a car: "If as much effort as to allocating a little mini bus from the publicans down there and bring the elderly people, with all due respect, the elderly people, bring them to the pub, let them enjoy their pint after perhaps working on the farm all day.

"Bring them to the pub, there is nothing stopping this happening, this is an excuse all the time as far as I am concerned."