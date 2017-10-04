Mother-to-be died in 'tragic accident' after fleeing house fire

The death of a pregnant woman in Co Antrim is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said the mother-to-be's death was a "tragic accident".

The incident happened after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on Tuesday.

It is understood the woman, in her 20s, did not die from injuries related to the blaze but in an accident while leaving the property.

Local councillor Cara McShane said the community was devastated.

"The entire town has been left reeling from the news," said the Sinn Fein representative.

"I have extended my condolences to the family of the victim and I know that people in the local community will rally round to support her husband, child and wider family circle in the difficult days ahead."

Fellow councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said the community had been left stunned.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young woman's family and friends at this devastating time," said the SDLP representative.

"I can't imagine what they're going through. It's just the worst news you could receive.

"I know the community here will rally round them at this incredibly difficult time."