Mother of three jailed for smuggling €70,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Airport

A single mother of three has been jailed for two years for smuggling €70,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Airport.

Jade Seddon from Oldham in Manchester was caught with over a kilo of the drug in her luggage when she arrived from Brussels in March.

The court heard she was desperate for money after her home was repossessed so she agreed to bring the drugs in for €3,000.

The judge said he felt he had no choice but to jail her because of the seriousness of the offence and to deter others from doing the same.