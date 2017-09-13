Mother of Fiona Pender, missing for 21 years, dies

The mother of missing woman Fiona Pender has passed away.

Josephine Pender lost her fight for life today after a short illness.

Last month marked 21 years since her pregnant daughter disappeared from Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

She was last seen at her flat at Church Street, Tullamore at 6am on Friday, August 23, 1996.

At that time she was seven months pregnant, and had spent the previous day shopping for baby clothes with her mother.

Fiona Pender.

Paying tribute to Mrs Pender this afternoon local priest, Monsignor Sean Heaney said in a statement: "The community of Tullamore is greatly saddened by the death of Josephine Pender."

"Her determination and single mindedness has been an inspiration to many people who are similarly tortured by the unsolved mystery of the disappearance of a loved family member.

"There is great sadness that Josephine did not live to see closure of the mystery of Fiona's disappearance."