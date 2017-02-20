Mother breaks down outside court after man is jailed for killing her son

A man has been jailed for five years for killing a man after a wedding in Dublin.

Terry Connors of Drumcairn Drive in Tallaght stood trial for Peter Conroy’s murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

His trial heard he stabbed him during a fight at a B&B in Palmerstown in June 2015.

At the time he was killed, Peter Conroy’s partner Elaine lived at the Palmerstown Lodge and he used to stay there occasionally.

A number of residents had been at a wedding, and a fight broke out when they returned to the B&B.

Terry Connors stabbed Mr. Conroy but claimed he was defending his family.

There were angry scenes in court when the sentence was handed down. A man was removed for storming the dock and a woman began screaming abuse at Mr. Connors accusing him of “laughing in their faces”

Mr Conroy’s mother Marion gave this reaction afterwards.

"How can you put a time on a person? Peter will always be with us in spirit, but his two poor children will feel this.

"They'll live with the loss, without their daddy, for the rest of their lives. Whereas his kids can see him walking around and visiting him, whereas we will never see our son again."