Mother and son shot in Derry
A mother and son have been shot in County Derry.
A man aged in his 20s was injured in the leg after a masked man entered a house in James Street in Coleraine on Sunday evening.
His mother, aged in her 50s, was shot in the foot.
Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Sinn Fein's East Derry Assembly candidate Caoimhe Archibald said the shooting was wrong.
She said: "There can be no justification for such actions and whoever is responsible needs be held to account."
