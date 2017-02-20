Mother and son shot in Derry

A mother and son have been shot in County Derry.

A man aged in his 20s was injured in the leg after a masked man entered a house in James Street in Coleraine on Sunday evening.

His mother, aged in her 50s, was shot in the foot.

Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sinn Fein's East Derry Assembly candidate Caoimhe Archibald said the shooting was wrong.

She said: "There can be no justification for such actions and whoever is responsible needs be held to account."