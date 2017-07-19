Mother and four teenagers survive single car collision in Limerick

A mother and four teenagers have survived a single vehicle collision in Limerick yesterday.

The incident took place near the Limerick tunnel on the N18 Galway Road at five o'clock in the evening.

The car in which they were travelling overturned, as it's reported that the driver lost control and hit the barrier.

According to reports from the Limerick Leader, four Limerick Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene, and were joined by the National Ambulance Service and two gardaí.

