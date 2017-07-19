Mother and four teenagers survive single car collision in Limerick

A mother and four teenagers have survived a single vehicle collision in Limerick yesterday.

The incident took place near the Limerick tunnel on the N18 Galway Road at five o'clock in the evening.

The car in which they were travelling overturned, as it's reported that the driver lost control and hit the barrier.

The scene of an incident on the N18 earlier this evening. Thanks to everyone affected by the road traffic delays for their patience. Closing the road is necessary to ensure the safety of those involved in the incident & also Emergency Service workers. We always try to minimise delays with safety our top priority! A post shared by Limerick City Fire & Rescue (@limerickcityfire) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

According to reports from the Limerick Leader, four Limerick Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene, and were joined by the National Ambulance Service and two gardaí.

