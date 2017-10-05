Mother and daughter rushed to hospital following three car collision in Louth

Gardaí and emergency services attended a three car collision in Louth earlier this evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the R173 , Gyles Quay.

The occupants of one car, a mother and daughter, were taken to Drogheda hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The male occupant of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital.

No injuries were reported from the third vehicle.

Diversions are in place locally and investigations are on ongoing .

