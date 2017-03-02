Mother accuses Tusla of not conducting thorough investigation into claim against foster father

A mother has accused Tusla of not conducting a thorough investigation, after her son claimed his foster father hurt him.

Margaret McCann, solicitor with the Legal Aid Board, told the Family Court that her client, the boy’s mother, was concerned about a claimed assault and the way Tusla, The Child and Family Agency, dealt with the allegation. Ms McCann said the boy recently alleged that he was kicked and hit by his foster father.

Tusla investigated the matter, she said, and found the allegations to be unfounded.

The guardian appointed to represent the interests of the child, was also satisfied that the issue was resolved, the court heard.

The matter was before the court today so that Tusla could inform the court the matter was resolved.

But the mother, who was present in court, said she still had huge concerns about her son.

She further claimed that Tusla does not investigate foster carers in the same way they would biological parents.

The mother told the court she heard that the carers at her son’s crèche had recently asked him about a contact mark he had on his eye. She said he told them: “My dad did it.”

“I feel people who are doing foster care, they don’t get looked into the way that parents do,” the mother told the court.

“If that was me and my son went to crèche with a mark on his face, it wouldn’t be just a short investigation.

“I’m concerned about this – who’s to say what is happening to the child? I’m concerned about the child, and I’m concerned about the child’s appearance.”

She referred to recent articles in the media regarding Tusla in an unrelated matter. “I’m not trying to be awkward,” the mother said, “but these things do happen.”

Judge Rosemary Horgan directed that all reports regarding the matter be given to Ms McCann, who can bring the matter to the court again if her client has further issues.